Popular Pilot Poaches Prominent Politician from Pummeled Peer, Presents Promises, Pulling Plug on Parallel Party
Mideast Daily News

Uri Cohen
12/29/2020

Never a dull day in Israel’s hectic political world, as on Tuesday a new party promising to represent the nation’s battered left wing was formed with a bang. Former fighter pilot and current Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, long a bitter critic of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and a champion of the country’s most liberal city, announced he was establishing yet another party. But while Huldai’s ascension to the national level was expected for some time, the revelation of a surprising running mate drew the attention of Israel’s by-now skeptical and weary pundits and voters. Hizzoner’s second in command will be current Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, a prominent member of Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, which after capturing the most seats in the September 2019 election and second-most in March 2020, has in recent days shattered into a thousand pieces. Nissenkorn’s exit is likely to hasten the departure of another Blue and White chief, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who is expected to leave politics altogether. Gantz, meanwhile, announced on Tuesday he will not give up the fight and will push on with his remaining partners. Israel’s center-left now has six parties and counting vying for its vote, with just over 80 days to go until the fourth general election in two years.

