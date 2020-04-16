Donate
Iraqi medical personnel pose for a selfie in Sadr City, a suburb of Baghdad, as they prepare to test residents for coronavirus. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Post-Pandemic Wind Down on Docket in Jerusalem

Michael Friedson
04/16/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday is leading his cabinet through a first look at the climb-down from the draconian protocols in-place in order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected that non-essential businesses will be allowed to return to 50% of their activities. Restaurants will be allowed to resume take-out trade and the public will be allowed to shop for non-essential goods. May 17 is a target date for allowing 85% resumption followed by 100% by the end of May. According to local reports, differences of opinion between the prime minister and health ministry over a number of details remain to be ironed out, although authority for the final word lies with the PM.

 

