Post-Pandemic Wind Down on Docket in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday is leading his cabinet through a first look at the climb-down from the draconian protocols in-place in order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected that non-essential businesses will be allowed to return to 50% of their activities. Restaurants will be allowed to resume take-out trade and the public will be allowed to shop for non-essential goods. May 17 is a target date for allowing 85% resumption followed by 100% by the end of May. According to local reports, differences of opinion between the prime minister and health ministry over a number of details remain to be ironed out, although authority for the final word lies with the PM.