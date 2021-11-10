Americans need to understand the Middle East
Pregnant Yemeni Journalist Killed in Car Bomb Attack in Aden
Yemeni security forces and rescue teams gather around the carcass of a burnt car following an explosion that hit Yemen's southern port city of Aden, on October 10, 2021, one of a series of car bomb attacks that have rocked the city. (Saleh Al-Obeidi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
YEMEN
car bomb
Aden
Journalist

Pregnant Yemeni Journalist Killed in Car Bomb Attack in Aden

Marcy Oster
11/10/2021

A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed when her car exploded on Tuesday in the southern Yemen city of Aden, the base for the country’s internationally recognized government. The explosion reportedly killed Rasha Abdullah al-Harazi, who worked for the United Arab Emirates-based Asharq satellite television channel and injured her husband, who is also a journalist, Mahmoud al-Atmi. The explosion, which Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed called a “terrorist attack,” reportedly was caused by an improvised explosive device placed in the journalist’s vehicle. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Last month at least four people were killed and nearly a dozen wounded in southern Yemen in a bombing attack on the convoy for Aden Governor Ahmed Lamlas.  The conflict in Yemen, now called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, started with the 2014 Houthi takeover of the capital city of Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition supported by the US and allied with the Yemeni government has been battling the rebels since early 2015.

