Pregnant Yemeni Journalist Killed in Car Bomb Attack in Aden

A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed when her car exploded on Tuesday in the southern Yemen city of Aden, the base for the country’s internationally recognized government. The explosion reportedly killed Rasha Abdullah al-Harazi, who worked for the United Arab Emirates-based Asharq satellite television channel and injured her husband, who is also a journalist, Mahmoud al-Atmi. The explosion, which Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed called a “terrorist attack,” reportedly was caused by an improvised explosive device placed in the journalist’s vehicle. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Last month at least four people were killed and nearly a dozen wounded in southern Yemen in a bombing attack on the convoy for Aden Governor Ahmed Lamlas. The conflict in Yemen, now called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, started with the 2014 Houthi takeover of the capital city of Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition supported by the US and allied with the Yemeni government has been battling the rebels since early 2015.