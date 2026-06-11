Prehistoric Cave Near Haifa Opens Window Onto Early Human Life

Israeli archaeologists are excavating a prehistoric cave discovered near Fureidis, south of Haifa, after roadwork near the Zikhron Ya’akov interchange exposed a rare site dating back roughly 400,000 to 250,000 years, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Thursday.

The dig, funded by Ayalon Highways Company, is being led by Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists Dr. Kobi Vardi and Amit Gabbay, working with Professor Ron Shimelmitz of the University of Haifa. Researchers say the cave belongs to the Acheulo-Yabrudian culture, a late Lower Paleolithic phase in the Levant that came just before Neanderthals and modern humans became dominant players in the region’s human story.

In plain English: A highway project may have opened a window into the neighborhood before the neighborhood had people with names, houses, or annoying municipal WhatsApp groups.

“It is very rare to find a site in such a state of preservation,” Vardi said. “Every prehistorian who visits the site is absolutely thrilled.”

The finds already include flint tools, small hand axes, scrapers, blades, and animal bones from fallow deer, gazelles, and ancient horses. Researchers also found signs that water was present, a major clue in explaining why early hunter-gatherers may have used the cave repeatedly.

Vardi said the site is “no less important than the well-known Nahal Me’arot site,” the UNESCO-recognized cave complex on Mount Carmel that has yielded evidence of human activity over hundreds of thousands of years.

Shimelmitz called the cave “a unique site of global importance,” saying it was preserved by unusual natural conditions. He said the period is crucial because it captures changes in human bodies, tools, and social life that later shaped both Neanderthals and modern humans.

The Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Haifa now plan a broader research program to reconstruct how the cave’s ancient occupants lived, adapted, and passed on knowledge. Researchers said they hope the site can eventually be opened to residents, students, and visitors.