Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu Speak – at Last – by Phone
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks with US President Joe Biden on Feb. 17, 2021.
Mideast Daily News
Joe Biden
Binyamin Netanyahu
phone call

President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu Speak – at Last – by Phone

Michael Friedson
02/18/2021

The growing issue over the phone call that wasn’t was put to bed on Wednesday when U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spent an hour taking note of their long relationship and addressing each of the burning issues in the Middle East. Supporters of the Jewish state saw everything from personal animosity to a sign that the importance of Mideast issues had plummeted with the new administration as Netanyahu waited 27 days for the phone call, during which time Biden found time to speak with 11 other world leaders while the media created a virtual “phone call watch” marking time until the two leaders would speak. Tension built when the president omitted Israel from his first foreign policy speech and soared several days ago when White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not acknowledge Israel as an important ally in response to a reporter’s question. Netanyahu’s office called the phone call “very friendly and warm.” Biden reportedly complimented Netanyahu on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and compared notes. They also talked about building on the normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco. Notwithstanding the positive spin surrounding the first phone call, the two men’s positions regarding the nuclear development agreement with Iran remain light years apart.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.