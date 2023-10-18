President Biden, to Israeli PM: Hospital Blast ‘Done by the Other Team, Not You’

US President Joe Biden, on a visit to Israel Wednesday amid the ongoing war between the Jewish state and the Hamas-led regime in the Gaza Strip, expressed his belief that the Israeli military was not responsible for the explosion Tuesday at a Gaza City hospital that killed up to 500 Palestinians.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While he did not elaborate on the basis of his assessment, the president called for the world’s outrage to be directed “not at Israel but at the terrorists.”

Netanyahu thanked President Biden for his support, emphasizing that Israel is united in its resolve to defeat Hamas. The US president’s original plans to continue on to Jordan for a summit with Arab leaders were scrapped after the explosion. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas withdrew from the meeting in protest, leading to its cancellation.

Biden also highlighted the suffering of Palestinian civilians and emphasized that Hamas does not represent all Palestinians. He spoke of finding ways to help those “caught in the middle of this.” Despite a deadlock over humanitarian aid to Gaza, US officials suggested that limited Arab tolerance for Israel’s military actions could vanish if conditions worsen.