Donate
Light Theme
Log In
President Biden: Israel ‘Can’t Continue Down This Road’, No DC Invite Forthcoming
Then-US vice president Joe Biden (left) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in March 2016 during a visit to Israel. (US Embassy in Israel)
Mideast Daily News
Joe Biden
Binyamin Netanyahu
judicial reform

President Biden: Israel ‘Can’t Continue Down This Road’, No DC Invite Forthcoming

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2023

US President Joe Biden told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will not be invited to visit the White House “in the near term,” despite reports that he would receive an invitation soon. President Biden also said as he boarded Air Force One at the Raleigh-Durham airport that he is very concerned about the state of Israel’s democracy and that Israel “cannot continue down this road. And I’ve sort of made that clear,” referring to the current government push to legislate judicial reform.  “I hope he walks away from it,” the president said of Netanyahu and the judicial reform legislation.

On Wednesday morning, Netanyahu released a statement in response to President Biden in which he first praised President Biden’s “longstanding commitment to Israel” and said that the “alliance between Israel and the United States is unbreakable and always overcomes the occasional disagreements between us.” Netanyahu added that “Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.” Coalition member and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also responded to Biden’s remarks, saying that while Israel “appreciates the democratic regime there, it is precisely for this region that they need to understand that Israel is an independent country and no longer a star on the US flag.”

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told Army Radio on Tuesday that Netanyahu would soon be invited to the White House, hours after Netanyahu on Monday night announced in a nationally televised address that he would pause the judicial reform legislation making its way through the country’s parliament out of a sense of “national responsibility” and the desire to prevent a “civil war.”  Such an invitation has eluded the prime minister since his government was sworn in at the end of last year, an implied critique of his government policies.

Meanwhile, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog hosted teams of negotiators representing Israel’s government and some opposition parties at his residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday night for the start of talks on judicial reform. On Wednesday, Herzog began holding dialogue meetings with representatives of other opposition parties in Jerusalem.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.