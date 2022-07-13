President Biden Lands in Israel, Calls Connection Between Israelis and Americans ‘Bone-Deep’

US President Joe Biden said that the “connection between the Israeli people and the American people is bone-deep,” in an address moments after Air Force One touched down in Israel on Wednesday afternoon. He recalled, as he has done frequently during meetings with Israeli officials, that he had met with every Israeli prime minister since Golda Meir. President Biden also reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict adding that he is aware that it will not happen in the near term, taking some pressure off of new Prime Minister Yair Lapid. In his welcome to President Biden, Lapid reminded the US president that he has defined himself as a Zionist and called President Biden’s relationship with Israel “personal.” Lapid also called for a “global coalition to stop the Iranian nuclear program.” Following the welcoming ceremony, Lapid reminded President Biden of a conversation they had eight years ago in Washington when he was US vice president. “You told me that if you had my hair, you would be president of the United States, and I said to you that if I had your height I would be Israel’s prime minister,” Lapid said, according to a statement released by his office. Biden has a jam-packed schedule during his two days in Israel, followed by meetings in the Palestinian territories before he takes off for Saudi Arabia.