President Biden, Welcoming Zelenskyy, Compares Ukrainian Struggle to Maccabee Revolt
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the US Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022 in Washington, DC (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Hanukkah
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
White House
Russo-Ukrainian War

President Biden, Welcoming Zelenskyy, Compares Ukrainian Struggle to Maccabee Revolt

Sara Miller
12/22/2022

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a warm welcome from US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, with comparisons to the Maccabee heroes of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah that is currently being celebrated.

The last-minute visit to Washington, DC, Zelenskyy’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded his country in February, appeared to be a signal that the alliance between Ukraine and the West was still strong after almost a year of war.

Speaking at a packed Capitol before a joint session of Congress, the Ukrainian leader also lambasted “genocidal” Iran for allying with Russia in its invasion of his country.  Russia is using Iranian drones to strike at Ukraine’s vital infrastructure, aiming to leave millions without power or water during the bitter Ukrainian winter.

“Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia in the hundreds became a threat to our critical infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said in his address in a speech in English punctuated by strong applause. “That is how one terrorist has found the other.”

Zelenskyy also had a warning for the listening American politicians that Russia would not be satisfied with attacking just Ukraine.

“It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now,” Zelenskyy warned. “We must do it.”

