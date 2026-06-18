President Trump Sells Iran Deal With Warning That US Strikes Could Resume

President Donald Trump used a sweeping G7 press conference in Évian-les-Bains, France, to sell the emerging US-Iran agreement as a diplomatic breakthrough with a military warning label attached.

The deal, a memorandum of understanding expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday, would extend the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and commit Iran not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons. President Trump said senior US officials had already read the text to reporters and described the nuclear clause as the heart of the agreement.

“On Sunday, we reached an agreement with Iran that achieves everything we set out to accomplish—everything, and much more—ending the current conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and preventing Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon,” President Trump said.

The president framed the deal as a sharp break from the Obama-era nuclear agreement, which he abandoned during his first term. His version, he said, was not a pathway to delay but a hard barrier. He also made clear that enforcement, in his view, rests less on legal mechanisms than on the threat of renewed US force. If Iran fails to comply, President Trump warned, “We go back to bombing.”

That threat ran through the press conference like a drumbeat. President Trump said US strikes had already badly damaged Iran’s missile inventory and nuclear infrastructure, and he argued that Tehran had been forced into negotiations by American power. At the same time, he defended leaving Iran with some conventional missile capabilities, saying nuclear weapons—not missiles—were the core danger.

The president also turned his attention to Israel. He praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said the agreement gives Israel its most important strategic objective: blocking an Iranian nuclear weapon. But he also criticized Israeli strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, saying Israel could use “a little softer touch” and describing one recent strike in Beirut as unnecessary.

Energy markets gave President Trump another selling point. He argued that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would restore maritime traffic, stabilize oil flows, and help prevent a deeper global economic shock.

The Media Line’s full article is worth reading for the details behind the deal, the sharpest warnings to Tehran, and the rare public friction between Washington and Jerusalem over Lebanon.