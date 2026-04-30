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President Trump Weighs New Iran Options as Washington Pushes Maritime Coalition
The Ateela 2 oil tanker ship navigates the sea on April 28, 2026 off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. (Asghar Besharati/Getty Images)

President Trump Weighs New Iran Options as Washington Pushes Maritime Coalition

Steven Ganot
04/30/2026

The United States is asking allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the closure of the strategic waterway sends oil prices soaring and raises the risk of a wider economic shock two months into the US-Israel war with Iran.

The strait, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman, carries about 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies. Its continued closure has pushed Brent crude above $126 a barrel, the highest level since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and turned a military standoff into a global cost-of-living problem.

According to a State Department cable seen by Reuters, Washington is seeking support for a new Maritime Freedom Construct, described in the cable as “a critical first step in the establishment of a post-conflict maritime security architecture for the Middle East.” France, Britain, and other countries have discussed possible roles, though some have signaled they would join only after fighting ends.

President Donald Trump is expected to receive a briefing on possible new strikes against Iran, while another proposal reportedly involves taking control of part of the strait to restore commercial shipping. The White House also said President Trump discussed with US oil companies how to limit the damage if Washington extends its blockade of Iranian ports.

Pakistan, acting as mediator, is trying to keep the crisis from boiling over. A Pakistani source said Iran had requested more time to respond to US comments on a proposal that would first resolve the war and shipping crisis before returning to nuclear talks. That sequencing does not meet President Trump’s demand that Iran’s nuclear program be addressed at the outset.

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Iran says its nuclear work is peaceful, while the US president says Tehran must not obtain a nuclear weapon. The crisis is already biting hard: The war has cost the US military $25 billion, Iran’s currency has hit a record low, and inflation there reached 65.8% for the month ending April 20.

For now, Hormuz is the world’s most expensive choke point. And everyone with a gas tank, a shipping lane, or a fragile economy is watching.

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