President Trump’s Gaza Plan Overlooks the Smaller Player With a Big Veto

Reporting for The Media Line, Giorgia Valente explains why President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza can’t be judged on Hamas alone. A targeted Israeli strike in central Gaza killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operative Israel said was plotting an imminent attack; US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the hit did not breach the US-backed ceasefire. At the same time, Israel signaled that Turkey will be excluded from any international force, and US officials stressed that no American troops will enter Gaza, with about 200 personnel supporting from outside.

Experts in the piece make a simple case: PIJ is smaller, harsher, and less constrained than Hamas, and that gap will shape the truce. Analyst Daniele Garofalo describes Hamas as a governing movement with an armed wing, while PIJ is a military movement that dabbles in politics and favors raids, rockets, and ambushes without the brakes of civil responsibility. Researcher Erik Skare adds that PIJ’s ties to Iran boost firepower while narrowing independence.

That difference shows up on the ground: Hamas fixes power lines and manages services; PIJ is felt in raids, funerals, and the knock that pulls cousins into cells. In the West Bank, locally rooted cells in Jenin and Tulkarm flare fast, then fade, because recruitment runs through family and neighborhood ties.

One hard number jumps out: Pollster Khalil Shikaki tells The Media Line that support for Islamic Jihad is only 1%–2% in Gaza and the West Bank. Low popularity doesn’t erase risk, especially with a group that accepts higher operational costs and can spoil ceasefire terms it didn’t write.

To see how that blind spot could test the US president’s plan—and the levers mediators use to restrain PIJ—read the analysis by Giorgia Valente.