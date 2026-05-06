President Trump’s Project Freedom Pause Leaves Gulf Crisis on a Knife Edge

Giorgia Valente reports on a Gulf crisis that has moved from maritime pressure to direct attacks on the United Arab Emirates, with Iranian missiles and drones targeting Emirati territory and maritime assets on May 4 and 5. The attacks came as President Donald Trump paused the US-led Project Freedom operation in the Strait of Hormuz to allow space for diplomacy, leaving the region caught between a possible negotiated off-ramp and a rapid return to military escalation.

The story places the UAE at the center of several overlapping pressures: Iranian attacks, disrupted shipping, energy security, and the emergence of a more visible US-Israel-UAE security alignment. US Central Command had announced Project Freedom on May 3 to restore commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz, but Reuters later reported that President Trump paused the operation while keeping the blockade in force. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the mission as defensive and separate from the earlier military campaign against Iran, saying US forces would not engage militarily “unless we’re shot at.”

The UAE’s response included air-defense interceptions, civil defense activity at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, public safety alerts, flight diversions, and tighter aviation restrictions. Fujairah matters because its oil facilities allow exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, making any strike there a threat to both Emirati security and global energy flows.

Valente also examines reports that Israel has expanded defensive support for the UAE. Axios reported that Israel sent an Iron Dome battery, interceptors, and Israeli personnel, while later coverage citing the Financial Times said Israel provided additional air-defense and surveillance systems, including Iron Beam and Spectro. Israel and the UAE have not confirmed the full scope of those deployments, and public information has not established whether Iron Beam was used in the latest attacks.

Analysts Mohamed Al-Bandary and Kobi Michael frame the crisis as both technical and geopolitical. Al-Bandary says the attacks fit a wider pattern of saturation tactics using missiles and drones, while Michael argues that Iran may be trying to pressure President Trump by striking a US-aligned Gulf partner. The full article is worth reading for its detailed look at how drones, energy routes, Israeli systems, and US diplomacy now intersect in one very combustible corner of the Gulf.