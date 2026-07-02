President Trump’s Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Takes Off With Luxury and Questions

President Donald Trump took his first flight Wednesday aboard a retrofitted Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar, turning a trip to North Dakota into a high-flying test of luxury, speed, security, and Washington’s tolerance for foreign gifts.

The aircraft, now serving as Air Force One when the US president is aboard, is meant to bridge the gap between the aging Boeing jets used by presidents for more than three decades and two delayed purpose-built presidential aircraft now expected in 2028 at the earliest. The Qatari plane was valued at about $400 million, while the US Air Force says it spent less than $400 million on security upgrades. Democratic senators have warned the full conversion could cost far more.

The plane is unmistakably President Trump’s: navy belly, red and gold stripes, plush interiors, lie-flat seats, wood paneling, leather chairs, and presidential seals on the seat belts. The old sky-blue look associated with the Kennedy era has given way to something closer to campaign branding at 35,000 feet.

President Trump was happy to show it off. “You can do two things: You can low-key it, or you can show it,” he told reporters before boarding. He also defended accepting the aircraft from Qatar, saying, “This is a gift from a country that has treated us very well.”

The flash comes with fine print. The Associated Press reported that images of the aircraft suggest it lacks at least some missile detection and countermeasure systems found on the outgoing Cold War-era jets. Aviation analyst Jeremiah Gertler told AP, “If you’re going on a long trip, you take the big fancy car, but if you’re just buzzing around town, you’ll settle for something less. Right? And this looks like it’s a domestic-only model.”

The Air Force said the rapid conversion was completed “without accepting any risk regarding security, safety, or secure communications,” while acknowledging that some complex modifications planned for the final Air Force One aircraft were left out of the bridge version. President Trump has said he plans to use the plane next week for the NATO summit in Turkey.