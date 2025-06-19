Donate
Presidential Council to Houthis: Don’t Wreck What’s Left of Yemen

Steven Ganot
06/19/2025

Yemen’s leadership is sounding the alarm. On Wednesday, the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) issued a blunt warning to the Houthi group, telling it to stop launching attacks that could entangle the already fragile country in the spiraling conflict between Israel and Iran.

The warning, published by Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency, followed a high-level PLC meeting where officials held the Houthis “fully responsible for the dire consequences and repercussions of any additional reckless actions launched from Yemeni territory.” They cautioned that such moves risk worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis by disrupting trade routes and threatening food supplies.

But the Houthis aren’t backing down. Just hours after the PLC’s statement, Mahdi al-Mashat, who heads the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, vowed to continue attacks “in support of Gaza.” Speaking on al-Masirah TV, al-Mashat called the war in Gaza “an ongoing criminal Israeli aggression” and said Houthi actions “will not cease, regardless of the extent of the sacrifices.”

The friction comes as the Israel-Iran war escalates, with Israeli forces hitting targets deep inside Iran and Tehran firing missiles back. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, claimed earlier this week to have launched hypersonic missiles at Tel Aviv, calling the strikes part of a coordinated front with Iran.

Yemen’s PLC fears those actions are dragging the country closer to the edge—again.

