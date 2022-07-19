The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Presidents of Iran, Turkey, Russia Set To Meet in Tehran for Summit on Syria
Mideast Daily News
Astana
Iran
Turkey
Russia
Syria
Tehran

Presidents of Iran, Turkey, Russia Set To Meet in Tehran for Summit on Syria

Steven Ganot
07/19/2022

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Monday that Syria would be the focus of the trilateral summit in Tehran on Tuesday, which will bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian Student News Agency reported.

“We would try to stabilize the important goal of the Astana process, which was to reduce tensions in the conflict areas in Syria,” Amir-Abdollahian said ahead of the meeting.

The Astana peace process, aimed at ending the Syrian conflict, was launched in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017 by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

“During my recent trip to Ankara and Damascus, I transferred the message of the [Iranian] president that the security crisis between Turkey and Syria can be managed,” Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that “the Turkish side is talking about the possibility of a military operation up to 30 kilometers into Syrian borders, and we have tried to address this crisis and Turkey’s security concerns politically.”

The meeting will focus on the return of Syrian refugees to their homes, bringing stability and security to Syria, and preventing further war and the displacement of a new wave of Syrian refugees, he said.

