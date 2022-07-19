Presidents of Iran, Turkey, Russia Set To Meet in Tehran for Summit on Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Monday that Syria would be the focus of the trilateral summit in Tehran on Tuesday, which will bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian Student News Agency reported.

“We would try to stabilize the important goal of the Astana process, which was to reduce tensions in the conflict areas in Syria,” Amir-Abdollahian said ahead of the meeting.

The Astana peace process, aimed at ending the Syrian conflict, was launched in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017 by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

“During my recent trip to Ankara and Damascus, I transferred the message of the [Iranian] president that the security crisis between Turkey and Syria can be managed,” Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that “the Turkish side is talking about the possibility of a military operation up to 30 kilometers into Syrian borders, and we have tried to address this crisis and Turkey’s security concerns politically.”

The meeting will focus on the return of Syrian refugees to their homes, bringing stability and security to Syria, and preventing further war and the displacement of a new wave of Syrian refugees, he said.