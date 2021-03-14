Preventive Pandemic Policies Projected for Passover Panned by Pleased Politician  

Jerusalem’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Sunday broke some much-needed good news to the people of Israel, saying that he believed a nationwide lockdown during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover would not be necessary. “This is the first time I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the virus,” Edelstein said, adding that “the figures are very, very encouraging. This is the vaccination miracle we’ve been hoping for.” Thanks to its world-leading inoculation effort, in which nearly 50% of the population have received both Pfizer shots, Israel over the past week has largely reopened its entire economy, including shopping centers, entertainment and sporting venues, and workplaces. The country’s school system also has been restarted, albeit in a limited capacity. Despite a slight uptick in serious cases of the coronavirus and test positivity rate on Sunday, the overall trend over the past two weeks has Israeli decision-makers highly optimistic.