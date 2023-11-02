Pro-Hamas Activities Banned in Germany

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has announced that Germany is banning all pro-Hamas activities in the country, effective immediately. The German wing of the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun will also be disbanded immediately, Faeser said.

“With Hamas, I have today completely banned the activities of a terrorist organization whose aim is to destroy the State of Israel,” Faeser said in a statement.

Hamas is already designated a terrorist organization in Germany, but German officials estimate that there are about 450 pro-Hamas activists in the country, many of them German citizens.

Faeser said that the Samidoun organization, also known as Hirak, operates under the guise of a solidarity group for international prisoners to spread anti-Israel and anti-Semitic propaganda and to support and glorify Hamas. Samidoun was behind an action in which people handed out sweets in Berlin in celebration of the Oct. 7 massacres by Hamas in Israel.

Faeser said her ministry had worked “day and night” on implementing the measures quickly.

The results of the ban will be that any assets of either organization will be confiscated, their internet presence and activities on social media will be banned, and carrying out activities for them will be a criminal offense.