Progressive Democrats Oppose Israel’s Inclusion in US Visa Waiver Program

Nineteen progressive Democrats in Congress have voiced their opposition to Israel’s potential inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program, citing concerns over alleged discriminatory practices by Israel against Muslim, Arab, and particularly Palestinian Americans. The move, led by Rep. Jonathan Jackson, follows calls last week from 65 senators advocating for Israel’s swift entry into the program.

Israelis currently require permission to travel to the US unless they hold citizenship in one of the 40 participating countries. The oppositional group of Democrats claims that Arab Americans, particularly Palestinian Americans, and pro-Palestinian advocates often face discrimination, harassment, and denial of entry when traveling to and from Israel and the West Bank.

The letter uses Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, both of whom have been denied entry to Israel, as examples of this alleged discrimination.

The proposed solution by the Biden Administration to ease some of Israel’s restrictions did not satisfy Arab American groups, with Jackson asserting that equal and fair treatment of all American citizens is “nonnegotiable.” Other signatories include Jan Schakowsky and Pramila Jayapal.