Projectile Intercepted in Saudi Sky Said To Be Houthis’ Doing

Saudi Arabia state media on Saturday reported that an unidentified object, thought to be a drone or missile launched by Houthi forces based in neighboring Yemen, was intercepted over Riyadh, causing a loud explosion and the temporary closure of the capital’s King Khalid International Airport. The Iran-backed Houthi movement did not claim responsibility for the apparent attack, which would be a significant escalation of the group’s efforts in its battle with the Saudi-led coalition over Yemen. The US Embassy in Riyadh issued a warning to Americans on Saturday, advising them to “stay alert in case of additional future attacks.” Last week, President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, promised to “immediately” review the previous administration’s designation of the Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization, concerned with the move’s effects on the grave humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Also on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters that the kingdom would deepen its “excellent relations” with the new White House team. “I am optimistic. Saudi Arabia has built solid, historical relations … with different administrations. We will continue to do that as well with President Biden,” he said.