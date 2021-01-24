This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Projectile Intercepted in Saudi Sky Said To Be Houthis’ Doing
King Khalid International Airport, August 15, 2006. (US Air Force Air Mobility Command)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Houthis
King Khalid International Airport
Antony Blinken
Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud
Joe Biden

Projectile Intercepted in Saudi Sky Said To Be Houthis’ Doing

Uri Cohen
01/24/2021

Saudi Arabia state media on Saturday reported that an unidentified object, thought to be a drone or missile launched by Houthi forces based in neighboring Yemen, was intercepted over Riyadh, causing a loud explosion and the temporary closure of the capital’s King Khalid International Airport. The Iran-backed Houthi movement did not claim responsibility for the apparent attack, which would be a significant escalation of the group’s efforts in its battle with the Saudi-led coalition over Yemen. The US Embassy in Riyadh issued a warning to Americans on Saturday, advising them to “stay alert in case of additional future attacks.” Last week, President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, promised to “immediately” review the previous administration’s designation of the Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization, concerned with the move’s effects on the grave humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Also on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters that the kingdom would deepen its “excellent relations” with the new White House team. “I am optimistic. Saudi Arabia has built solid, historical relations … with different administrations. We will continue to do that as well with President Biden,” he said.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.