Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Screenshot from surveillance footage of Hisham al-Hashimi's assassination near his home in Baghdad, Iraq, July 6, 2020. (Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Baghdad
Iraq
Iran
Hisham al-Hashimi
Assassination

Prominent Iraqi Analyst Who Spoke Out Against Iran Gunned Down

Uri Cohen
07/07/2020

Hisham al-Hashimi, a well-known Iraqi analyst and ISIS expert, was shot and killed late Monday near his home in Baghdad. According to police officials, two assassins who waited outside al-Hashimi’s home on a motorcycle killed him when he appeared. Al-Hashimi was a top adviser to the Iraqi government in its battle against the Islamic State but more recently publicly criticized Iran-backed armed groups operating in Iraq. The Iraqi prime minister vowed to “hunt down” and bring his killers to justice, blaming the murder on groups “outside the law.” The US Embassy in Baghdad called on the Iraqi government “to bring those responsible for [al-Hashimi’s] murder to swift justice.”

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.