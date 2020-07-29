Prominent Lebanese Lawmaker: Hizbullah Responsible for Financial Turmoil, Military Embarrassment

Following the latest round of fighting between Hizbullah and Israel, the Iranian-backed, Lebanon-based terrorist group faced accusations and calls to cease its hostilities from a surprising source – its own parliament. Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian “Lebanese Forces” party, accused Hizbullah of eroding Lebanon’s sovereignty in the south and blamed the organization for Lebanon’s deteriorating financial crisis. “As long as [Huzbullah and President Michel Aoun] are in power, we will continue in the crisis,” Geagea warned. “They are living on a different planet.” Geagea, whose party holds 15 out of 128 seats in parliament, has demanded that Hizbullah pull its troops out of conflicts in other countries across the region so that international aid will once again be offered to Lebanon. Late last week, the Israeli military claimed a Hizbullah cell had attempted to infiltrate and attack an army base. A short volley of gunfire and artillery shells was launched into southern Lebanon in response. No casualties were reported on either side.