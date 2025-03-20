Protesters Demand Netanyahu Prioritize Hostages Over Political Survival

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, condemning his efforts to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and his decision to resume military operations in Gaza. In their latest article for The Media Line, Nathan Klabin and Simcha Pasko report on the growing public opposition, as many fear that Netanyahu is using the war to serve his political interests rather than prioritizing the safety of Israeli hostages.

Protesters blocked roads and marched toward Netanyahu’s residence, voicing anger over what they see as a lack of transparency in government decisions. Many accused Netanyahu of attempting to remove Bar to avoid investigations into alleged illicit dealings with Qatar. “It sounds like Bibi is dropping people just not to get investigated. That’s very worrying,” one protester from Ashdod said.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid urged continued protests, arguing that Netanyahu is exploiting the conflict to maintain his grip on power. Meanwhile, retired Brig. Gen. Relik Shafir accused Netanyahu of prioritizing coalition politics over hostage safety, saying, “He preferred his own coalition to the life of the hostages.”

Members of the High Tech Protest group warned that Netanyahu’s actions threaten Israel’s democratic institutions, comparing the situation to Hungary and Turkey. Protesters also expressed concern that political instability is deterring foreign investment.

Klabin and Pasko’s full article provides a deeper look into the political crisis and the rising public outrage against Netanyahu’s government.