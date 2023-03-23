Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Protesters Hold ‘Day of Paralysis’ in Tel Aviv, Cities Throughout Israel Over Judicial Reform
Israeli security forces confront protesters during ongoing demonstrations in Tel Aviv on March 23, 2023, against controversial judicial reform legislation making its way though the country's parliament. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
judicial reforms
Protest
Israel
Knesset

Protesters Hold ‘Day of Paralysis’ in Tel Aviv, Cities Throughout Israel Over Judicial Reform

asd The Media Line Staff
03/23/2023

Protests continued in Israel on Thursday, with a planned day-long campaign billed as a “day of paralysis,” meant to bring the country to a halt in protest of the current judicial reform legislation making its way through the Knesset. Some 500,000 people are expected to join the protests that will be held from early in the morning to late at night throughout the country.

Also on Thursday and related to the judicial reform, after pulling an all-nighter Israel’s Knesset passed the Incapacitation Law, legislation that hampers the Supreme Court’s ability to require the prime minister to take a leave of absence. The bill passed its second and third readings by a vote of 61-47, the minimum number required for passage, in a plenum session that ended at 6 a.m. on Thursday. The law states that a sitting prime minister can only be declared unfit and be forced to step down if three-quarters of government ministers say that he or she must for physical or psychological reasons.

The bill passed in Knesset early Thursday morning is an amendment to Basic Law: The Government, was fast-tracked for passage, and is seen by the opposition as being created to prevent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from being ordered by the Supreme Court to take a leave of absence as the Knesset works to pass judicial reform legislation while Netanyahu is on trial for corruption.

The first protests of Thursday included school children and their parents or guardians protesting at intersections; protesters also gathered outside the homes of coalition lawmakers. Protesters blocked the helicopter pad near the private home of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Thursday morning; Netanyahu is scheduled to leave for London later in the day. The protesters are expected to block traffic on major highways around Ben-Gurion Airport ahead of Netanyahu’s trip. Meanwhile, protesters blocking the maritime port in Ashdod in southern Israel were removed by police on Thursday morning. Police used powerful water cannons against protesters blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, a major thoroughfare, on Thursday afternoon.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.