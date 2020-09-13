Donate
Protesters Refuse to Let Up as Israel Readies for 2nd Lockdown
Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators protest outside the Israeli prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Uri Cohen
09/13/2020

Thousands took to Israel’s streets Saturday night, protesting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his refusal to step down during his corruption trial. Police arrested 12 demonstrators after more than 10,000 converged on the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem. On Sunday, the Israeli government began debating the health minister’s demand for a total lockdown on all businesses, schools and households due to a strong resurgence of coronavirus infections in recent weeks. If there is a lockdown, Israel will have the dubious honor of becoming the first country in the world to shut itself down a second time after a rushed re-opening. So far, over 1,100 Israelis have died, 90 in the past six days. The rate of patients in serious condition has also risen sharply. Positive results from testing remained at a high 9% over the weekend.

