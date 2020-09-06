Protesters Return to Anti-Netanyahu Rallies by the Thousands

The weekly protests against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continued at full force on Saturday evening as thousands gathered outside the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem to demand that he resign over his corruption trial and handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Throughout the evening, thousands more held rallies at various bridges and intersections across Israel. The protesters were joined for the second week in a row by ultra-Orthodox demonstrators, who are furious over the government’s decision to ban flights to Ukraine, where an annual pilgrimage to the burial site of a revered rabbi is set to take place in a month. By midnight, 12 arrests had been made and two police officers were reportedly injured in altercations.