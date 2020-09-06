Donate
Protesters Return to Anti-Netanyahu Rallies by the Thousands
Jerusalem police arrest a demonstrator at an anti-Netanyahu rally on Saturday night. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Uri Cohen
09/06/2020

The weekly protests against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continued at full force on Saturday evening as thousands gathered outside the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem to demand that he resign over his corruption trial and handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Throughout the evening, thousands more held rallies at various bridges and intersections across Israel. The protesters were joined for the second week in a row by ultra-Orthodox demonstrators, who are furious over the government’s decision to ban flights to Ukraine, where an annual pilgrimage to the burial site of a revered rabbi is set to take place in a month. By midnight, 12 arrests had been made and two police officers were reportedly injured in altercations.

