Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israelis hold signs as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on May 24, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Binyamin Netanyahu
corruption trial
Protests
Israel
prime minister

Protesters Throng to Streets, Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation

Uri Cohen
07/05/2020

Thousands of protesters gathered in over 100 locations across Israel on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s remaining in office while being tried in criminal court for charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The rallies, held at various bridges, intersections and highways, were the latest round in what has become a growing movement called the “black flag protests.” Last week, the arrests of three of the movement leaders during a peaceful demonstration held in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence sparked outrage, leading to thousands of protesters arriving at the location in a show of support the following day. The protesters were subsequently released from police custody by a court order. Last month, Netanyahu’s corruption trial was officially opened in Jerusalem. He is accused of, among other things, accepting gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from friends and acquaintances while in office in exchange for promoting their personal interests, and pushing lenient regulatory bills through parliament in order to aid press moguls, who in exchange were to provide the prime minister with favorable reporting in their news outlets.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.