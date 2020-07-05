Protesters Throng to Streets, Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation

Thousands of protesters gathered in over 100 locations across Israel on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s remaining in office while being tried in criminal court for charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The rallies, held at various bridges, intersections and highways, were the latest round in what has become a growing movement called the “black flag protests.” Last week, the arrests of three of the movement leaders during a peaceful demonstration held in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence sparked outrage, leading to thousands of protesters arriving at the location in a show of support the following day. The protesters were subsequently released from police custody by a court order. Last month, Netanyahu’s corruption trial was officially opened in Jerusalem. He is accused of, among other things, accepting gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from friends and acquaintances while in office in exchange for promoting their personal interests, and pushing lenient regulatory bills through parliament in order to aid press moguls, who in exchange were to provide the prime minister with favorable reporting in their news outlets.