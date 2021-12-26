Protests Continue in Sudan Against Post-Coup Involvement of Military in Transition Government

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Sudan to protest the involvement of the military in the country’s transition to free elections. During the protests on Saturday, internet service was cut to the capital, Khartoum, and Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse the protests. In addition, the security forces actually entered the hospitals and fired tear gas inside, which also harmed doctors working on injured protesters. In addition to Khartoum, where security forces closed roads leading in and out of the city, protests took place in cities throughout the country. It is the tenth major demonstration since the October military coup that has slowed progress to democratic civilian rule. The demonstrators are demanding that the military have no role in the transitional government on the way to free elections. Some 48 people have been killed in security forces’ crackdown on protests since the coup, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors. At least 178 people were injured on Saturday. There have been allegations of sexual violence against women by security forces on protesters, according to the United Nations, including rape and gang rape. Following the coup, Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, agreed to reinstate deposed prime minister Abdallah Hamdok and allowed him to form a new technocratic cabinet under the supervision of the military ahead of elections to be held by the end of 2023. Hamdok reportedly met on Friday with the leaders of the country’s largest party, Umma.