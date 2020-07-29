Protests in Israel Turn Ugly as Extreme Right-wing Gangs Attack Marchers

Violent gangs armed with glass bottles, clubs and pepper spray took to the streets Tuesday evening, attacking protesters marching through Tel Aviv and injuring a handful of them. In footage filmed by several protesters, groups of young men dressed in black can be seen insinuating themselves into the crowd, only to later turn on their fellow marchers with blows and punches. At least five were injured; two were stabbed in the neck and required immediate medical attention. While not the biggest demonstration seen over the past few weeks, Tuesday’s march in Tel Aviv was undoubtedly the most violent, the culmination of weeks of tensions building up between anti-Netanyahu protesters and the prime minister’s supporters.