Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Protesters demonstrate Tuesday evening outside the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in central Jerusalem. (Courtesy)
Mideast Daily News
anti-Netanyahu rally
Tel Aviv
Israel
Protests

Protests in Israel Turn Ugly as Extreme Right-wing Gangs Attack Marchers

Uri Cohen
07/29/2020

Violent gangs armed with glass bottles, clubs and pepper spray took to the streets Tuesday evening, attacking protesters marching through Tel Aviv and injuring a handful of them. In footage filmed by several protesters, groups of young men dressed in black can be seen insinuating themselves into the crowd, only to later turn on their fellow marchers with blows and punches. At least five were injured; two were stabbed in the neck and required immediate medical attention. While not the biggest demonstration seen over the past few weeks, Tuesday’s march in Tel Aviv was undoubtedly the most violent, the culmination of weeks of tensions building up between anti-Netanyahu protesters and the prime minister’s supporters.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.