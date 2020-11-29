You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Light Theme
Log In
Protests Turn Violent, Deadly in Iraq
People gather at a protest site in Habboubi Square in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah, Nov. 28, 2020. (Asaad Niazi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Protests
Iraq
Nasiriyah
Muqtada al-Sadr

Protests Turn Violent, Deadly in Iraq

Uri Cohen
11/29/2020

At least six people were killed and 60 were injured late Saturday in clashes between rival protesters in southern Iraq as anti-government demonstrators and pro-government loyalists violently confronted each other on the outskirts of a mass rally in the city of Nasiriyah. The violence erupted after populist Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr, the spiritual leader of parliament’s largest bloc, called on his supporters to take to the streets in a show of force against activists demanding social and economic reforms. Protesters accused al-Sadr followers of firing live ammunition at them and torching their sit-in tents pitched in a central Nasiriyah square. Last year, the southern city was central in the mass unrest that led to the ouster of then-Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi. Nearly 40 people died during protests there in November 2019. Mahdi’s successor, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has since tried to appease young demonstrators by setting June 2021 as a date for early elections.

