Purim Underlines Impact of Real and Fake News: Support Reliable Journalism in the Middle East

Happy Purim to all who celebrate!

The Purim story, as recorded in the biblical Book of Esther, touches on the themes of news, fake news, and the unmasking of hidden truths. The spread of news, both true and false, has significant impacts on the events that unfold. When Haman plots to destroy the Jewish people, he spreads lies and misinformation to convince the king and the people of Persia that the Jews are a dangerous threat, with near-disastrous consequences. But accurate information is able to counteract these falsehoods. When Mordecai learns of Haman’s plot, he sends a message informing Esther of the situation; through their coordinated efforts, the Jews are able to defend themselves.

As we mark this holiday of mirth, merrymaking and giving, we invite you to consider making a donation to The Media Line. Our independent nonprofit news agency specializes in bringing you the latest and most reliable news from the Middle East, and we rely on the support of our readers to continue this important work. Your contribution will help us fulfill our mission of promoting accurate, unbiased journalism in the region.