Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Purim Underlines Impact of Real and Fake News: Support Reliable Journalism in the Middle East
Mideast Daily News
Donate to The Media Line
Purim

Purim Underlines Impact of Real and Fake News: Support Reliable Journalism in the Middle East

Steven Ganot
03/07/2023

Happy Purim to all who celebrate! 

The Purim story, as recorded in the biblical Book of Esther, touches on the themes of news, fake news,  and the unmasking of hidden truths. The spread of news, both true and false, has significant impacts on the events that unfold. When Haman plots to destroy the Jewish people, he spreads lies and misinformation to convince the king and the people of Persia that the Jews are a dangerous threat, with near-disastrous consequences. But accurate information is able to counteract these falsehoods. When Mordecai learns of Haman’s plot, he sends a message informing Esther of the situation; through their coordinated efforts, the Jews are able to defend themselves.

As we mark this holiday of mirth, merrymaking and giving, we invite you to consider making a donation to The Media Line. Our independent nonprofit news agency specializes in bringing you the latest and most reliable news from the Middle East, and we rely on the support of our readers to continue this important work. Your contribution will help us fulfill our mission of promoting accurate, unbiased journalism in the region.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.