Russian President Vladimir Putin (second from left) attends the World Holocaust Forum at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem in January together with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (left), Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (third from left) and Netanyahu’s wife, Sara. (Kremlin)
Putin Shifts Tone against Israel’s Airstrikes in Syria

Uri Cohen
07/02/2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a joint statement on Wednesday rebuking Israel for reported airstrikes against Iranian targets in western Syria. The three convened online for the 6th Astana Summit – a tripartite established in 2017 in order to coordinate policy regarding the Syrian conflict – and stressed their “strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.” Last week, Syrian media reported a number of strikes against Iranian proxies in southern Syria that were attributed by security experts to the Israel Air Force. Seven people were killed in the attacks. This is the first public reprimand of Israel by Putin in nearly a year, after the Russian leader apparently turned a blind eye to a number of air strikes attributed to the Israelis over the course of several months. Russia, Iran and Turkey have been heavily invested in the Syrian civil war, supporting the Assad regime financially, politically and militarily. Having regained control of most of the country from various armed opposition groups and Islamic State fighters, the Syrian dictator and his three patrons now apparently hope to divide among themselves areas of control and interests.

