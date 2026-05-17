Putin Talks Peace as Ukraine Counts Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin is talking about peace, but Ukraine is still hearing drones, missiles, and ultimatums.

In this sharp analysis for The Media Line, Giorgia Valente examines the widening gap between Moscow’s diplomatic language and the battlefield reality facing Ukraine. Putin and other Kremlin officials have floated the idea that the war may be nearing an end, but Russia’s terms remain close to the same demand Kyiv has rejected for years: Ukraine must withdraw from regions Russia claims to have annexed, including territory Moscow does not fully control.

That is a hard sell in Kyiv, and not only because of the map. On May 13 and 14, Russia launched what Reuters described as its largest two-day aerial assault since the start of the full-scale invasion, using 1,567 drones and 56 missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The attacks killed at least 15 civilians, damaged homes and infrastructure, and disrupted electricity in several regions.

Valente’s report cuts through the fog of diplomatic phrasing with help from American journalist and historian David Satter and Russia-Ukraine expert Jason Jay Smart. Satter says Putin’s language may matter because it is unusual, but he warns that Moscow also wants to appear reasonable, especially to Europe. Smart is blunter: Ukrainians see Russia’s offer as “surrender language packaged as diplomacy.”

The article also weighs Ukraine’s battered but real achievements. Russia failed to seize Kyiv, failed to break the Ukrainian state, and still does not fully control the four Ukrainian regions it claims as its own. Ukraine, meanwhile, has survived, adapted, reopened trade routes, struck Russian military infrastructure, and used drones, electronic warfare, and battlefield software to blunt Russia’s advantages in manpower and artillery.

The hard question is what kind of ceasefire would actually protect Ukraine. A pause that freezes Russian occupation, abandons occupied communities, and gives Moscow time to rebuild may stop the shooting briefly while setting the table for the next war. A just end, Smart argues, would tell the world that conquest is punished, not rewarded.

Read Valente’s full article for a clear-eyed look at why peace talk from Moscow is only the beginning of the argument—not the end of the war.