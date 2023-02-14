Qatar Airways Cargo Transports Over 4,000 Tons of Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Qatar Airways Cargo, the third largest international cargo airline in the world according to the International Air Transport Association, loves Valentine’s Day – which is today, though it begins to think about the holiday long before February 14. That’s because it transports over 4,000 tons of flowers from Africa and Latin America all around the world in the two weeks leading up to the holiday of love. The airline transports the flowers to destinations in the United States, Amsterdam (from where they are distributed throughout Europe), Australia, Japan and the Middle East and has to add tens of extra freighter flights in order to do so. Qatar Airways Cargo has been involved in the transportation of flowers from Nairobi for over 10 years and is the largest cargo operator there for Valentine’s Day 2023, according to the Global Trade Magazine. So when you receive a bouquet of flowers from someone you love today, it very well could have traveled on a Qatar Airways Cargo flight!

The Media Line wishes all of its readers a Happy Valentine’s Day!