Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Qatar Airways Cargo Transports Over 4,000 Tons of Flowers for Valentine’s Day
Qatar Airways Cargo will transport over 4,000 tons of flowers from Africa and Latin America all around the world in the two weeks leading up to Valentine's Day. (Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Valentine's Day
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Cargo Transports Over 4,000 Tons of Flowers for Valentine’s Day

The Media Line Staff
02/14/2023

Qatar Airways Cargo, the third largest international cargo airline in the world according to the International Air Transport Association, loves Valentine’s Day – which is today, though it begins to think about the holiday long before February 14. That’s because it transports over 4,000 tons of flowers from Africa and Latin America all around the world in the two weeks leading up to the holiday of love. The airline transports the flowers to destinations in the United States, Amsterdam (from where they are distributed throughout Europe), Australia, Japan and the Middle East and has to add tens of extra freighter flights in order to do so. Qatar Airways Cargo has been involved in the transportation of flowers from Nairobi for over 10 years and is the largest cargo operator there for Valentine’s Day 2023, according to the Global Trade Magazine. So when you receive a bouquet of flowers from someone you love today, it very well could have traveled on a Qatar Airways Cargo flight!

The Media Line wishes all of its readers a Happy Valentine’s Day!

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.