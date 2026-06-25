Qatar and Pakistan Step Into the Center of a New US-Iran Track

At a Swiss resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, a fragile US-Iran understanding began to look less like diplomatic theater and more like a working process. Giorgia Valente reports that the first high-level talks at Bürgenstock did not deliver a final deal, but they did create a structure: a political oversight committee, technical working groups, a 60-day roadmap, and mediation led by Qatar and Pakistan.

That pairing is the heart of the story. Qatar arrives with a well-earned reputation as a broker in difficult files, from Gaza to Afghanistan. Pakistan brings geography, military weight, ties across the region, and a renewed opening in Washington. Together, they are helping turn the Islamabad memorandum of understanding into a broader de-escalation track between Washington and Tehran.

The talks included US Vice President JD Vance and senior American envoys, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials. The agenda was heavy: Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, monitoring, dispute resolution, frozen assets, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. That is a lot to pile onto one diplomatic cart, and the wheels may still wobble.

For Gulf states, the question is not who claims victory. It is whether the framework can lower the temperature, protect shipping lanes, steady energy markets, and keep Lebanon, Iran, Israel, and the Gulf from sliding into another regional crisis. Saudi analyst Abdulaziz Alshaabani calls the mood one of cautious optimism, with practical implementation mattering more than political bragging rights.

Pakistan’s role gives the talks a wider geopolitical edge. Political risk consultant Mohammad Ali Zafar says Islamabad is moving from merely offering “good offices” to playing an active role in reducing misperceptions and preventing escalation. That could strengthen Pakistan’s standing, though Zafar cautions against tying the US-Iran track too directly to Kashmir for now.

The full article is worth reading because Valente captures the bigger shift: military power opened the door, but diplomacy now has to keep it from slamming shut.