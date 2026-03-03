Qatar Downs Iranian Jets as Gulf States Unite Against Tehran

Miriam Metzinger reports that the widening US-Israel war against Iran has started pulling Gulf capitals off the sidelines, as Tehran’s missile-and-drone campaign targets energy sites, airports, and military assets across the region. The conflict, now in its third day, has struck nine countries including Israel, raising the stakes for states that have spent years trying to manage Iran’s influence without getting dragged into open conflict.

Qatar, long a go-between in regional diplomacy, took a hard turn on Monday when it shot down two Iranian Su-24 fighter jets, according to the report. Doha warned that Iran’s latest attacks could have “catastrophic consequences for international peace and security,” while a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson told CNN that strikes aimed at civilian targets—including the country’s international airport—would not go unanswered. QatarEnergy also suspended liquefied natural gas production, NBC reported, citing “military attacks” on its facilities.

The spillover is not just diplomatic; it is physical and dangerous. In Oman, an oil tanker was targeted by an unmanned boat in the Gulf of Oman, forcing the evacuation of 21 crew members and killing one Indian crew member in an engine-room explosion, according to Oman’s Maritime Security Center. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, temporarily shut the Ras Tanura refinery after an Iranian drone strike, an industry source told Reuters, though Saudi officials said there were no casualties.

Markets reacted fast. Brent crude jumped about 10% to roughly $80 a barrel, Reuters reported, as traders weighed threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a route for more than 20% of global oil flows. Military friction also hit US forces directly: the Pentagon said three US F-15D Strike Eagle jets were downed over Kuwait in “apparent friendly fire,” with all six aircrew recovered and stable, and an investigation underway involving United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

The article also details damage and casualties from reported drone attacks in the United Arab Emirates and targeted incidents in Bahrain. A joint statement from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States condemned Iran’s “indiscriminate and reckless” attacks and reaffirmed the right to self-defense.

For the full picture—including the regional map of strikes, the oil shock, and the air-defense scramble—read the full article and watch the video. Metzinger’s account captures how quickly this war is turning into a Gulf-wide test of sovereignty, security, and staying power.