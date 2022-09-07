Qatar: Falcon Festival Fêtes Fast-flying Fowl for Ferocious Feats

The sixth edition of the International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, also known as S’hail, opened on Monday at Katara, the cultural village in Doha, Qatar, and runs through Saturday.

Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, the general manager of Katara, called the exhibition a vital platform for the preservation of the culture and heritage of hunters and falconers.

S’hail, said Al Sulaiti, has changed significantly over the years and become a unique, innovative platform showcasing the place of hunting and falconry in Qatar’s history and culture.

About 20 countries – among them, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates – are participating in this year’s exhibition, as are 180 major companies specializing in falcons, hunting weapons and supplies.

A number of lectures on topics such as houbara breeding techniques and the prevention of diseases in falcons, will be offered, as will a variety of cultural and artistic events, including a drawing event involving 12 local artists.