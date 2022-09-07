The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Qatar: Falcon Festival Fêtes Fast-flying Fowl for Ferocious Feats
Falcons are displayed at the sixth edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition 2022 at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 5, 2022. (Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
falconry
Qatar
exhibit

Steven Ganot
09/07/2022

The sixth edition of the International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, also known as S’hail, opened on Monday at Katara, the cultural village in Doha, Qatar, and runs through Saturday.

Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, the general manager of Katara, called the exhibition a vital platform for the preservation of the culture and heritage of hunters and falconers.

S’hail, said Al Sulaiti, has changed significantly over the years and become a unique, innovative platform showcasing the place of hunting and falconry in Qatar’s history and culture.

About 20 countries – among them, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates – are participating in this year’s exhibition, as are 180 major companies specializing in falcons, hunting weapons and supplies.

A number of lectures on topics such as houbara breeding techniques and the prevention of diseases in falcons, will be offered, as will a variety of cultural and artistic events, including a drawing event involving 12 local artists.

