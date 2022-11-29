Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Qatar, Germany Sign Liquified Natural Gas Deal Amid Cut in Russian Supply
(R to L) Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Qatar's energy minister and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Ryan Lance, CEO of ConocoPhillips, exchange documents during a press conference in Qatar's capital Doha on Nov. 29, 2022 announcing a deal to send Germany 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas a year for at least 15 years. (Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Qatar
Germany
Natural Gas
Russia

Qatar, Germany Sign Liquified Natural Gas Deal Amid Cut in Russian Supply

Steven Ganot
11/29/2022

Qatar will supply liquefied natural gas to Germany according to a 15-year deal signed on Tuesday, as the Central European industrial powerhouse seeks alternatives to Russia as an energy supplier due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips signed two sales and purchase agreements to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar’s North Field East and North Field South expansion projects to Germany for at least 15 years starting in 2026.

Two million tons of LNG are expected to arrive annually from Ras Laffan in Qatar to Germany’s northern LNG terminal of Brunsbuettel, Qatar’s Energy Minister and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said in a joint news conference with ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance. “[The agreements] mark the first ever long-term LNG supply agreement to Germany, with a supply period that extends for at least 15 years, thus contributing to Germany’s long-term energy security,” said Kaabi.

Negotiations with other German companies for further supply were still underway, Kaabi added.

The deal comes just days after QatarEnergy signed a 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec.

Qatar’s North Field is part of the world’s biggest gas field, shared between the tiny Arab state and Iran, which calls its portion of the field South Pars.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.