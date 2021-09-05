Qatar to Fly Daily Humanitarian Aid Into Kabul Airport

Qatar has been flying humanitarian aid into Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. The Gulf country said it would operate daily aid flights to the beleaguered country over the next few days, according to reports. Qatar helped get the airport reopened after the United States withdrew the last of its troops. The aid flights, carrying medical supplies and food, began flying over the weekend after the runway at the airport was repaired. Most aid from Western countries has been suspended since the Taliban took over last month. The airport also has begun to receive ready civilian flights. Qatar has developed close ties with the Taliban, as it has been hosting the group’s political office since 2013, Al Jazeera reported.