Raab, MBS Meet in Riyadh

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab traveled to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the three discussed regional issues including Iran, Yemen and climate change. A Foreign Office press statement said London’s top diplomat also raised concerns over Riyadh’s human rights record. The meeting comes amid growing concern in Saudi Arabia about a possible renewal of the nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran, its chief foe. Ongoing indirect talks in Vienna between American and Iranian officials will soon enter their sixth round. Forced to pivot its foreign policy approach following former President Donald Trump’s departure, Saudi Arabia in recent months has signaled its willingness to re-establish close relations with Turkey, Iraq and even Iran itself, holding secret talks with Tehran officials in Baghdad in April.