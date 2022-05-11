The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Raam Party Rejoins Israeli Government, Likud Withdraws Knesset Dissolution Bill
Leader of the Ra'am-United Arab List, Mansour Abbas, attends consultations with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on who might form the next coalition government, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, on April 5, 2021. (Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
United Arab List
Mansour Abbas
dissolution
Knesset
Likud Party

The Media Line Staff
05/11/2022

The Likud on Wednesday withdrew a bill to dissolve Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, after the United Arab List-Ra’am agreed to return to full participation in the ruling government coalition. Raam had frozen cooperation with the coalition over clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshippers on the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound, and had stayed out of the plenum during a no-confidence vote on Monday, which still failed to pass. The party led by former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu withdrew the bill after it became clear that it did not have the votes to pass. If the bill had been voted on and failed, the opposition would have been required to wait six months to propose a new one. Raam head Mansour Abbas said that the party would remain in the coalition in order to achieve legislation to improve the lives of Israeli Arabs. He said that the party was not in favor of the country going to another election, and the possibility that Netanyahu would return to power. The party also clearly was concerned over polling this week that showed if new elections were held Raam would not clear the electoral threshold needed to enter the Knesset.

