Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie on Syria’s New Rulers: ‘Wait and See’

Felice Friedson sits down with Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie—senior rabbi emeritus of the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf states—for a blunt tour of a Middle East that, in his view, is living in the space between headline-grabbing shifts and stubborn realities. His bottom line: “Wait and see.”

On Syria, Abadie says a return of Syrian Jews becomes conceivable only if the country comes to “look and function” more like the UAE—stable, predictable, and governed by rules that outlast personalities. He acknowledges Bashar Assad’s fall as “a change, a change of regime,” but questions whether it’s real reform or a familiar cycle in which one dictator is replaced by another. Reports of massacres, public executions, and street violence deepen his doubts, especially when it is unclear whether “hooligans” act for the state or outside it.

He praises American Jewish visitors who have returned to see “the Syria of yesterday,” but warns against self-appointed “representatives” claiming to speak for Syrian Jewry. With only a handful of Jews still in Syria, Abadie calls the idea of rebuilding a full community “a fantasy,” though he urges diaspora Jews to remain a bridge connecting heritage, Israel, and the broader Jewish world.

On Gaza, he argues Hamas will not disarm without decisive pressure—possibly including force—while Turkey and Qatar, he says, sustain Hamas as leverage. On Iran, Abadie calls recent blows “buying time” and insists only regime change can end Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Read the article and watch the full video interview for Abadie’s full, unsparing case—and his repeated warning that the next chapter is not victory laps, but vigilance. Felice Friedson captures it straight.