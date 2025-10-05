Donate
Rabbi Henry Hamra Enters Syria’s Parliament Race, Linking Heritage to Renewal
Syrian election poster featuring Jewish candidate Rabbi Yosef Hamra (The Media Line)

Rabbi Henry Hamra Enters Syria’s Parliament Race, Linking Heritage to Renewal

Steven Ganot
10/05/2025

Syrian American Rabbi Henry Yosef Hamra is running for the People’s Assembly from Damascus, breaking a 58-year ban on Jewish candidates and testing how much space Syria has for pluralism and recovery. Reporting for The Media Line, Rizik Alabi traces Hamra’s bid to a three-part platform: equal citizenship under a modern constitution, protection of Islamic, Christian, and Jewish heritage, and an economic reboot tied to lifting US Caesar Act sanctions. The 48-year-old son of Rabbi Yusuf Hamra—who left Damascus in 1992 after travel restrictions eased—frames his run as a bridge between a near-vanished community and a country searching for footing after war. “I believe in a united Syria for all Syrians, from Al-Hasakah to As-Suwayda, from Daraa to Latakia, from Damascus to Aleppo,” he says.

Policy meets symbolism in the details: cultural programs to reconnect Syrian Jews at home and abroad; funds for small and medium-sized businesses to create youth jobs; and outreach to investors who might back reconstruction if sanctions ease. The campaign also draws on recent gestures, including a Syrian Jewish delegation’s visit to Damascus and a letter from Rabbi Yusuf Hamra urging Congress to repeal the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019. Hamra himself adds a forward-leaning promise: “Syrian Jews need the government’s assistance, and we need the government’s security, and this will happen.”

Does this candidacy signal real reopening—or only a controlled experiment? For the full contours, including context on sanctions, heritage plans, and what it would take to turn pledges into policy, read the report by Rizik Alabi.

