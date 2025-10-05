Rabbi Henry Hamra Enters Syria’s Parliament Race, Linking Heritage to Renewal

Syrian American Rabbi Henry Yosef Hamra is running for the People’s Assembly from Damascus, breaking a 58-year ban on Jewish candidates and testing how much space Syria has for pluralism and recovery. Reporting for The Media Line, Rizik Alabi traces Hamra’s bid to a three-part platform: equal citizenship under a modern constitution, protection of Islamic, Christian, and Jewish heritage, and an economic reboot tied to lifting US Caesar Act sanctions. The 48-year-old son of Rabbi Yusuf Hamra—who left Damascus in 1992 after travel restrictions eased—frames his run as a bridge between a near-vanished community and a country searching for footing after war. “I believe in a united Syria for all Syrians, from Al-Hasakah to As-Suwayda, from Daraa to Latakia, from Damascus to Aleppo,” he says.

Policy meets symbolism in the details: cultural programs to reconnect Syrian Jews at home and abroad; funds for small and medium-sized businesses to create youth jobs; and outreach to investors who might back reconstruction if sanctions ease. The campaign also draws on recent gestures, including a Syrian Jewish delegation’s visit to Damascus and a letter from Rabbi Yusuf Hamra urging Congress to repeal the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019. Hamra himself adds a forward-leaning promise: “Syrian Jews need the government’s assistance, and we need the government’s security, and this will happen.”

Does this candidacy signal real reopening—or only a controlled experiment? For the full contours, including context on sanctions, heritage plans, and what it would take to turn pledges into policy, read the report by Rizik Alabi.