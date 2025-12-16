Donate
Rabbi Schneier Warns New York’s Politics Could Push Some Jews Out of the City
Rabbi Marc Schneier attends launch of the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding's Muslims Are Speaking out campaign at L.A. Reid Private Residence on May 26, 2016 in New York. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
12/16/2025

Felice Friedson speaks with Rabbi Marc Schneier, a veteran bridge-builder in Jewish–Muslim relations, who delivers an unexpectedly bracing message for a moment marked by antisemitism: “There has never been a time, a greater time, a better time to be a Jew than today because of the State of Israel.” For Schneier, Israel’s existence is the historic rupture that separates Jewish life today from two millennia of vulnerability—exile, pogroms, and the Holocaust—because Jews now have sovereignty, military strength, and growing partnerships, including with parts of the Muslim world.

That confidence does not erase his alarm. Schneier attacks New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as “clearly anti-Israel,” recounting a tense phone call after a protest outside Park East Synagogue. He says Mamdani’s condemnation felt “half-baked,” then describes pressing him on Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and urging him to meet Arab and Muslim diplomats who back a two-state framework. Schneier warns that language such as “apartheid,” “genocide,” and “occupation” can spill into real-world pressure on Jews.

Still, he rejects comparisons to the 1930s. “2025 is not 1938,” he says, arguing Israel restores Jewish “honor and…dignity.” He insists anti-Zionism cannot be separated from antisemitism, calling it “clear.”

Schneier also ties New York’s politics to demographic change and predicts some Jewish families will leave the city, citing plans for a Hamptons day school. Abroad, he hails Azerbaijan as Israel’s strongest Muslim-world partner and calls Saudi Arabia and Indonesia the “two grand prizes” for future normalization—though he says progress will require Israeli leaders to acknowledge Palestinian aspirations.

Read the story and watch the full interview for Friedson’s complete account of Schneier’s blunt warnings—and his stubborn optimism.

