Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rafah Reopens, but Gaza’s Next Fight Is Over Hamas’ Guns
Masked members of the special unit of the Al-Qassam Brigade, the military wing of Hamas, demonstrate their military skills during a pro-Hamas election rally on April 29, 2005, in the Nusairat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. (Abid Katib/Getty Images)

Rafah Reopens, but Gaza’s Next Fight Is Over Hamas’ Guns

Steven Ganot
02/04/2026

When the metal gates at the Rafah crossing finally swung open on Monday, it looked like the start of a long-awaited thaw. As Waseem Abu Mahadi reports, the first day was more reality check than breakthrough: just five medical patients and their companions made it through, after overnight waits and hours of Israeli and Egyptian biometric screenings, with European Union monitors overseeing processing. On the Egyptian side, aid staging areas sat empty, and humanitarian workers described confusion over coordination.

The bottleneck isn’t only about paperwork and checkpoints. It’s about weapons—and whether anyone can actually enforce Hamas disarmament. President Donald Trump has said Hamas will disarm “because they have no choice,” and envoy Steve Witkoff has predicted the group “will give up their AK-47s.” Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook flatly rejected that premise, saying weapons were never part of formal talks.

That dispute now hangs over “phase two”: reconstruction, governance, and long-term security. Former UN monitoring coordinator Edmund Fitton-Brown argues phase two “has not begun” in practice, because Hamas rejects core elements and no one is compelling compliance. He says enforced disarmament would require a transitional authority backed by an international stabilization force—yet countries want visibility, not casualties. Egypt has ruled out sending troops. European states support governance but not combat forces. Turkey backs Hamas politically. Gulf states say the money stays locked up until disarmament and enforceable security guarantees exist.

Israeli officials, meanwhile, insist Hamas cannot retain organized armed units under any new administrative label. Hamas, the article says, is seeking to fold a roughly 10,000-strong police force into future governance while keeping real control—an approach reflected in an internal document cited in the piece.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

There’s more: rubble-clearing figures, competing redevelopment plans, and the ongoing airstrikes that make “ceasefire” feel conditional. Read the full article—Abu Mahadi lays out why disarmament remains the keystone, and why nobody’s brought a workable lock.

Mideast Daily News
Edmund Fitton-Brown
Mousa Abu Marzook
Rafah crossing
Steve Witkoff
Waseem Abu Mahadi
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods