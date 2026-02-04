Rafah Reopens, but Gaza’s Next Fight Is Over Hamas’ Guns

When the metal gates at the Rafah crossing finally swung open on Monday, it looked like the start of a long-awaited thaw. As Waseem Abu Mahadi reports, the first day was more reality check than breakthrough: just five medical patients and their companions made it through, after overnight waits and hours of Israeli and Egyptian biometric screenings, with European Union monitors overseeing processing. On the Egyptian side, aid staging areas sat empty, and humanitarian workers described confusion over coordination.

The bottleneck isn’t only about paperwork and checkpoints. It’s about weapons—and whether anyone can actually enforce Hamas disarmament. President Donald Trump has said Hamas will disarm “because they have no choice,” and envoy Steve Witkoff has predicted the group “will give up their AK-47s.” Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook flatly rejected that premise, saying weapons were never part of formal talks.

That dispute now hangs over “phase two”: reconstruction, governance, and long-term security. Former UN monitoring coordinator Edmund Fitton-Brown argues phase two “has not begun” in practice, because Hamas rejects core elements and no one is compelling compliance. He says enforced disarmament would require a transitional authority backed by an international stabilization force—yet countries want visibility, not casualties. Egypt has ruled out sending troops. European states support governance but not combat forces. Turkey backs Hamas politically. Gulf states say the money stays locked up until disarmament and enforceable security guarantees exist.

Israeli officials, meanwhile, insist Hamas cannot retain organized armed units under any new administrative label. Hamas, the article says, is seeking to fold a roughly 10,000-strong police force into future governance while keeping real control—an approach reflected in an internal document cited in the piece.

There’s more: rubble-clearing figures, competing redevelopment plans, and the ongoing airstrikes that make “ceasefire” feel conditional. Read the full article—Abu Mahadi lays out why disarmament remains the keystone, and why nobody’s brought a workable lock.