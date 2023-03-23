The crescent moon was not visible on Tuesday night, leading Saudi Arabia to announce that today is the first day and the first fast of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Most Arab-majority countries followed suit in declaring Thursday as the first day of Ramadan. The starting date of Ramadan is set by both lunar calculations and physical sightings to determine the beginning of the new month. Observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, including abstaining from smoking and sexual relations, and hold gatherings with family and friends to break their fast in the evening. Eid al-Fitr, the three-day celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, is expected to fall on April 22. Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the holy book Quran are said to have been revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

This year, several cities in the Northern Hemisphere will have 17-hour days of fasting due to the early sunrise and late sunset, in Greenland, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Scotland.

Ramadan kareem from The Media Line!