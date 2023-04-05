This month, we welcome three significant religious occasions, each with its unique traditions and rituals.

Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt, begins tonight. Last week, Muslims around the world began fasting from dawn to dusk and breaking their fast with family and friends each evening in observance of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Easter, the Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus, takes place on Sunday.

Ramadan Kareem, Happy Easter, and Chag Sameach From The Media Line!