Ramadan Karim to All Our Muslim Readers!  

A majority of Muslim countries are preparing for the beginning of the month of Ramadan, set to begin on Tuesday. According to their faith, observant Muslims must refrain from eating and drinking from dawn till dusk throughout the holy month, traditionally gathering to break their fast with a light meal every evening after sundown. Ramadan is believed to be the instance when Allah revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Apart from fasting, considered one of the five pillars of Islam, Muslims at Ramadan also abstain from tobacco products, sexual relations and all other sinful behavior, devoting themselves instead to prayer, reflection and community.