Ramadan Mubarak!

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began at sunrise on Saturday, in Muslim-majority countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates, after the sighting of the crescent moon. The holy month and the sunrise-to-sunset fast that goes with it were set to begin on Sunday in Jordan after the Islamic religious authority was unable to see the crescent moon, as well as in Shiite communities in Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq. Meanwhile, Ramadan’s Tarawih prayers were set to return to the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul for the first time in 88 years, The New Arab reported. The mosque, built as a Christian church in the sixth century and converted to a mosque in the 15th century, served as a museum until 2020 when it was converted back to a mosque, though the coronavirus has prevented it from reopening. It has been on the list of UNESCO world heritage sites since 1985.