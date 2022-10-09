Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Rapper Kanye West Says Jared Kushner Brokered Abraham Accords to 'Make Money'
Then-US President Donald Trump meets with then-Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, March 14, 2017. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, listens. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jared Kushner
Abraham Accords
Money

Rapper Kanye West Says Jared Kushner Brokered Abraham Accords to ‘Make Money’

The Media Line Staff
10/09/2022

Popular American rapper Kanye West said in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner only brokered the Abraham Accords, that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab and Arab-majority countries, “to make money.” West also said that Kushner, the Jewish son-in-law of former US president Donald Trump, “held Trump back” and is not capable of making money.  “You know, he made these peace treaties, I just think it was to make money,” West, who now goes by the moniker Ye, said.  Kushner and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman became close friends while Trump was in office, and Kusher later accepted  $2 billion from the Saudi Public Investment Fund controlled by the prince for an investment fund he set up after Trump left office, something that he has been criticized for. West’s Instagram account was restricted following a series of antisemitic rants that he posted following the interview.

